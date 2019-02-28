Assured Guaranty Q4 PVP increases 33% Y/Y

Assured Guaranty (NYSE: AGO ) Q4 non-GAAP operating income of $92M, or 87 cents per share, compares with $91M, or 77 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Includes loss of $3M, or 2 cents, related to consolidating financial guaranty variable interest entities.

Q4 gross written premiums of $96M rose from $72M a year ago.

Q4 present value of new business production increased to $96M from $77M a year ago.

Q4 gross par written of $4.85B vs. $4.78B.

“By writing new business in all of our financial guaranty markets--U.S. public finance, international infrastructure finance, and structured finance--and additionally reinsuring the preponderance of a legacy guarantor’s insured portfolio, we drove a 129% year-over-year increase in PVP to bring our new business production to a level not seen since 2008,” says President and CEO Dominic Frederico.

Conference call on March 1 at 8:00 AM ET.

