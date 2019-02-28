Shell-PetroChina JV wins leases for major Australian gas project

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) and PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) joint venture Arrow Energy are awarded leases for a A$10B (US$7.2B) project to develop Australia’s biggest coal seam gas resource.

The Queensland government said it granted 14 leases to Arrow Energy for the Surat project, which is estimated to hold 5T cf of gas; Arrow agreed in December 2017 to a 27-year deal to sell production from Surat to the Queensland Curtis LNG project run by Shell.

Queensland and Australia's federal government are eager to see the Surat project start up as Australia’s southeastern states face a looming gas shortage by the mid-2020s.