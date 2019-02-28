Musk doesn't expect Q1 profit for Tesla

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk tells CNBC that he doesn't expect the company to be profitable in Q1, based on his expectations for one-time charges and other financial commitments. The consensus Q1 EPS estimate from analysts stands at $0.62, although that may or may not include the charges that Musk is referring toward.

Musk also stated that he does expect the company to be profitable in Q2, although once again investors can't be quite sure what is conjecture and what is guidance.

TSLA -2.46% AH to $312.00.

