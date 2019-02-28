NeoPhotonics -4.8% amid light Q1 profit guidance

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) is 4.8% lower after a Q4 earnings beat that also guided to a worse-than-expected loss for the current quarter.

Revenues grew nearly 19% Y/Y to $91.1M, and gross margin (non-GAAP) rose to 28.6% from last quarter's 24%.

The company logged a gain on a non-GAAP basis vs. an adjusted loss the previous quarter.

EBITDA came to $10.5M, up $6.2M Q/Q.

Liquidity was $76.7M, up $12M from last quarter; restricted cash was $11.1M, up $5.9M from last quarter.

For Q1, it's guiding to $77M-$82M in revenues (vs. consensus for $79.7M); gross margin of 23-27% (non-GAAP); operating expenses of $24M-$25M; and EPS of -$0.17 to -$0.08 (below consensus for -$0.07).

Previously: NeoPhotonics beats by $0.03, beats on revenue (Feb. 28 2019)

Press release