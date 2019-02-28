Goldman Sachs BDC +2.9% after Q4 NII beats

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE: GSBD ) advances 2.9% in after-hours trading after Q4 net investment income of 56 cents per share exceeds the average analyst estimate of 51 cents.

Equates to annualized net investment income yield on book value of 12.7%.

Q4 new investment commitments were $154.2M and fundings were $130.2M.

Net asset value of $17.65 at Dec. 31, 2018 compares with $18.13 at Sept. 30, 2018.

As of Dec. 31, 2018, weighted average yield of the company’s total investment portfolio at amortized cost and fair value was 9.5% and 10.1%, respectively, vs. 10.8% and 11.7%, respectively, as of Sept. 30, 2018.

Conference call on March 1 at 9:00 AM ET.

