Maxar -15% after revenue miss, dividend cut

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) has tumbled 14.9% after a rough miss on its Q4 revenues, a report that included news of an organizational restructuring and cutting its quarterly dividend to a penny.

Revenues fell 9% due to drops in Space Systems, with GEO Comcast still in a cyclical downturn. That was mitigated somewhat by gains in Imagery revenue from the U.S. government.

EBITDA fell to $84M from $116M, and EBITDA margin dropped to 17% from 21.3% as the Space Systems segment saw declines.

The company reduced its dividend to $0.01/quarter, down from $0.02764. It's citing that along with a Palo Alto facility sale and amended credit agreement as steps to strengthen the balance sheet.

As part of its restructuring talk, it's decided to continue operating the GEO Comsat business while "rightsizing the organization to better align its costs with revenue."

Revenue by segment: Space Systems, $243M; Imagery, $213M; Services, $68M.

EBITDA by segment: Space Systems, -$29M; Imagery, $122M; Services, $6M.

