ComScore +4.3% after narrowed loss in Q4

Feb. 28, 2019 6:46 PM ETcomScore, Inc. (SCOR)SCORBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
  • ComScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) has gained 4.3% after hours after its Q4 revenues topped expectations and the company trimmed its losses alongside improving costs.
  • Q4 revenues rose 6%, bringing full-year revenue growth to 3.9%.
  • Net loss on a GAAP basis narrowed to $27.2M from a year-ago loss of $71.9M.
  • EBITDA swung to a gain of $6.3M from a year-ago loss of $8.1M. It was the fourth straight quarter of positive adjusted EBITDA.
  • Revenue breakout: Ratings and Planning, $74.8M (up 4.5%); Analytics and Optimization, $23.9M (up 14.9%); Movies Reporting and Analytics, $10.6M (up 1%).
  • Liquidity was $50.2M, against total debt principal (senior secured convertible notes) of $204M.
