ComScore +4.3% after narrowed loss in Q4
Feb. 28, 2019 6:46 PM ETcomScore, Inc. (SCOR)SCORBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- ComScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) has gained 4.3% after hours after its Q4 revenues topped expectations and the company trimmed its losses alongside improving costs.
- Q4 revenues rose 6%, bringing full-year revenue growth to 3.9%.
- Net loss on a GAAP basis narrowed to $27.2M from a year-ago loss of $71.9M.
- EBITDA swung to a gain of $6.3M from a year-ago loss of $8.1M. It was the fourth straight quarter of positive adjusted EBITDA.
- Revenue breakout: Ratings and Planning, $74.8M (up 4.5%); Analytics and Optimization, $23.9M (up 14.9%); Movies Reporting and Analytics, $10.6M (up 1%).
- Liquidity was $50.2M, against total debt principal (senior secured convertible notes) of $204M.
- Previously: comScore misses by $0.02, beats on revenue (Feb. 28 2019)
- Press release