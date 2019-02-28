Kratos acquiring Florida Turbine Technologies for $60M

Alongside today's earnings report, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) says it's acquiring 80.1% of Florida Turbine Technologies and FTT Core.

Kratos will pay $60M ($33M in cash, $27M in Kratos common stock) in the deal.

It will retain an option to acquire the remaining 19.9% of FTT in the future.

The move is intended to accelerate small-engine development and integration with Kratos tactical systems at FTT, a leader in advanced turbine engines.

FTT will join the Kratos Turbine Technologies unit, part of the company's Government Solutions segment.