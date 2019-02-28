Southwest sues mechanics union for taking too many planes out of service

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) files a lawsuit accusing its mechanics union of reporting trivial maintenance issues in an effort to take planes out of service and gain an advantage in contract negotiations.

Southwest is asking a federal judge to force the union to stop promoting what the airline describes as an illegal effort, while union leaders say mechanics are calling out legitimate safety concerns.

Southwest canceled 117 flights Thursday, more than any other carrier, according to FlightAware.com.

The lawsuit comes as negotiations for a new contract with the Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association have dragged on since 2012.