China stocks boost Asia after MSCI inclusion

Asian equities rose overnight, driven by a rally in Chinese markets, after index publisher MSCI announced it would quadruple the weighting of mainland shares in its global benchmarks.

The move could potentially draw more than $80B of fresh foreign inflows to the world's second largest economy, which is showing some signs of bottoming.

The Caixin Manufacturing PMI rose to 49.9 in February, recovering from its biggest drop since July 2015, even as factory activity contracted for the third straight month.

Nikkei +1.1% ; Shanghai +1% ; Hang Seng +0.4% .

