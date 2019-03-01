Applied Optoelectronics prices $70M convertible senior notes due 2024

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) has priced its previously announced offering of $70M of 5.00% Convertible Senior Notes due March 15, 2024. Closing date is March 5.

The company expects to grant initial purchasers a 30-day option to buy up to an additional $10.5M notes.

The company estimates net proceeds of ~$66.3M, of which ~$38.3M will be used to fully repay its capital expenditure loan and real estate term loan with Branch Banking and Trust Company and the remainder for general corporate purposes.

The Notes will bear interest at a rate of 5.00% per year, payable semiannually in arrears on March 15 and September 15 of each year, beginning on September 15, 2019.

