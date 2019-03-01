U.S. selling oil from emergency reserve

The U.S. Energy Department is offering up to 6M barrels of sweet crude oil from the national emergency reserve in a sale mandated by a previous law to raise funds to modernize the facility.

Previous laws have also mandated sales from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, which currently holds more than 649M barrels.

The timing may also "serve as a warning to OPEC producers that a larger deployment of the SPR in the future could undermine," efforts to boost the oil price, at least temporarily, said analysts at ClearView Energy Partners.