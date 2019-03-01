Farfetch reports record top-line growth in Q4

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) reports revenue growth of 54.6% in Q4, driven by 67.9% rise in platform services revenue.

Platform GMV rose 50.6% to $462.18M.

Active consumers grew 45% and number of orders up 58%.

Gross margin rate decreased 300 bps to 48.2%, primarily due to lower fulfillment revenue per order, increased mix of first-party sales and the impact of retail pricing.

Q1 Guidance: Platform GMV: ~+40% Y/Y; Adjusted EBITDA margin: ~-22% to -24%.

FY2019 Guidance: Platform GMV: ~+40% Y/Y; Adjusted EBITDA margin: ~-18% to -19%.

