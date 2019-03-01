Construction Partners announces two acquisitions

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) announced two acquisitions in Florida for the aggregate purchase price of ~$19M, paid from cash on hand.

CPI acquired a liquid asphalt terminal located in Panama City, Florida. Company will be using this terminal to receive, store and process liquid asphalt to be distributed to its hot mix asphalt plants.

CPI also acquired a hot mix asphalt and ready-mixed concrete business located in Okeechobee, Florida.

Company expects to make customary capital improvements for both acquired businesses but does not anticipate these expenditures to be material.