Plenty of opportunities in retail?

As consumers change rapidly on every facet, investors this week focused on retailers as results poured in from every corner of the sector.
Earnings from some brick-and-mortar stores revealed that many are struggling in the digital age, but for others - which have executed restructuring actions and adjusted to buying trends - the death by e-commerce appears to be exaggerated.
Foot Locker closes out the week today - with the stock up 5% premarket - and many analysts are expecting some great results.
Now read: GMP Capital reports Q4 results »
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox