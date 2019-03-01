Consumer 

Plenty of opportunities in retail?

By: SA News Editor

As consumers change rapidly on every facet, investors this week focused on retailers as results poured in from every corner of the sector.

Earnings from some brick-and-mortar stores revealed that many are struggling in the digital age, but for others - which have executed restructuring actions and adjusted to buying trends - the death by e-commerce appears to be exaggerated.

Foot Locker closes out the week today - with the stock up 5% premarket - and many analysts are expecting some great results.

