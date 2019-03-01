Dow points to triple-digit rise

U.S. stock index futures are ahead by 0.6% as the S&P 500 points to a major inflection point at 2,800, a level widely watched by technical analysts and nearly everyone else.

Data yesterday showed gross domestic product rising 2.9% in 2018, just shy of the Trump administration's 3% target.

White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow also said Chinese trade talks between high-level officials had been "fantastic," and both sides were on track to reach a "remarkable, historic deal."

Oil is up 0.2% at $57.32/bbl, gold is 0.4% lower at $1310/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is up 2 bps to 2.73%.

