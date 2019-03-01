ImmunoGen's mirvetuximab soravtansine flunks late-stage study; shares down 43% premarket

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) slumps 43% premarket on light volume (at this point) in response to its announcement that the Phase 3 FORWARD I study evaluating antibody-drug conjugate mirvetuximab soravtansine compared to chemo in folate receptor alpha-positive, platinum-resistant ovarian cancer patients failed to achieve the primary endpoint of progression-free survival (PFS) in either the entire study population or the pre-specified subset of patients with high folate receptor alpha expression.

Although there was not enough separation between mirvetuximab soravtansine and chemo in terms of PFS or overall survival (OS), the overall response rate (ORR) was statistically significantly better in the treatment group (22% vs. 12%; p=0.015).

Additional data will be submitted for presentation at a future medical conference.

Management will host a conference call at 8:00 am ET to discuss the results.