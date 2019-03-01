More on PRA Group Q4 results

PRA Group (PRAA +0.7% ) reports Q4 revenue growth of 12.3% Y/Y to $236.7M.

Global cash collections of $402.7M, an increase of 7% Y/Y and on a currency adj. basis increased 9% Y/Y.

Cash Collection Source: Americas-Core $233.9M (+14.5% Y/Y); Americas-Insolvency $48M (-18.8% Y/Y); Europe-Core $113.2M (+5.7% Y/Y) & Europe-Insolvency of $7.6M (+31% Y/Y).

Cash collections on fully amortized pools were $12M and cash collections on nonaccrual pools were $4.1M.

The company invested $490.9M in finance receivables in Q4 & had in place forward flow commitments for the purchase of NPLs with a maximum purchase price of $303.7M.

Portfolio Purchase Source: Americas-Core $172.5M (+7.6% Y/Y); Americas-Insolvency $52.9M (+19.7% Y/Y); Europe-Core $231.8M (+52.1% Y/Y) & Europe-Insolvency of $33.7M (+90.4% Y/Y).

Record estimated remaining collections of $6.14B and income recognized on finance receivables of $231M (+13.6% Y/Y).

