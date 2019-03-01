More on Stericycle's Q4 results; shares -4.6% premarket; provides FY19 guidance and leadership update

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) reported Q4 revenue decrease of 4% Y/Y to $852.7M, with organic revenue decrease of 1.1% Y/Y.

Company stated effect of foreign exchange rates reduced revenues by $21.4M; Acquisitions contributed $6.8M to revenues; and divestitures reduced revenues by $10.4M.

Revenue by Services: Regulated Waste and Compliance $474.8M (-4.6% Y/Y); Secure Information Destruction $233.5M (+15.4% Y/Y); Communication and Related $68.3M (-29.7% Y/Y); and Manufacturing and Industrial $76.1M (-16.1% Y/Y).

Gross margin declined by 20 bps to 38.5%; and adj. gross margin improved by 170 bps to 40.6%.

Adj. EBITDA was $180.5M (-6.9% Y/Y) and margin declined by 60 bps to 21.2%.

SG&A Expenses were $315.9M (+4.5% Y/Y) and margin was 37.1% up by 299 bps .

Cash flow from operations YTD was $165.7M (-67.4% Y/Y), decrease was due to $295M SQ customer class action settlement payment made in 3Q18.

Leadership Updates: Company appointed Ms. Miller as the President and CEO, effective May 2, 2019, and that Mr. Alutto will retire as CEO, also effective at that time. In addition, Daniel V. Ginnetti, Company’s CFO, will transition to the role of Executive Vice President of International following the appointment of a new CFO.

FY19 Guidance: Revenues: $3.41B to $3.53B vs $3.49B consensus; Adj. EPS $3.32 to $3.72 vs $4.20 consensus; Adj. EBITDA margin 19.4% to 20.1%; Adj. tax rate 25.5% to 26.5%; and Capex $180M-$200M.

Shares -4.69% pre market

Previously: Stericycle beats by $0.08, beats on revenue (Feb. 28)