Macau gaming revenue up 4.4% in February
- Macau gross gaming revenue rose 4.4% to 25.37B patacas ($3.2B) in February to fall slightly short of the +4.8% mark anticipated by analysts, according to data from the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau.
- The timing of the Chinese New Year was favorable for the comparison to a year ago. "Based on our on-the-ground observations, and given robust foot traffic trends, it appears that mass market came through for operators and growth of this segment likely remains in the low double digit," observes Union Gaming analyst Grant Govertsen.
- January to February GGR was roughly flat.
- Macau casino stocks: Wynn Macau (OTCPK:WYNMF, OTCPK:WYNMY), Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN), Sands China (OTCPK:SCHYY, OTCPK:SCHYF), Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS), MGM China (OTCPK:MCHVF, OTCPK:MCHVY). MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM), Galaxy Entertainment (OTCPK:GXYEF), SJM Holdings (OTCPK:SJMHF, OTCPK:SJMHY), Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO), Studio City International (NYSE:MSC).
