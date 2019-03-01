Foot Locker +14% on earnings beat

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) reports comparable-store sales rose 9.7% in Q4.

Excluding the effect of foreign currency fluctuations, sales grew 4.2%.

Gross margin rate improved 100 bps to 32.4%.

SG&A expense rate up 80 bps to 19.9%.

Operating margin rate expanded 620 bps to 9.6%.

Merchandise inventories fell 0.7% Y/Y to $1.27B.

Store count -89 Y/Y to 3,221.

The company expects to generate a mid-single digit comparable sales gain and another double-digit percentage increase in earnings per share for FY2019.

FL +13.84% premarket.

