Analysts buzz over Tesla's big reveals

Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) big reveal yesterday of a $35K Model 3, online-only selling model and unprofitable Q1 has analysts buzzing.

Morgan Stanley's Adam Jonas says the firm doesn't doubt that reducing the price point on the Model 3 and could help pull forward cash and delay a painful working capital outflow that may have otherwise accompanied an abrupt slowdown in production. "While this may stabilize the air-pocket in Q1 sales, we’re concerned it’s a sign of a brand that may be, at the margin, losing its halo of exclusivity," he writes. "We think the bears have more material to work with than bulls here," he adds. MS keeps an Equal-weight rating on Tesla and price target of $283.

RBC Capital reiterates an Underperform rating on Tesla, warning on the impact on margins.

The Wall Street Journal's Heard on the Street column also sounds cautious on Tesla's Model 3 development, asking "is it a coincidence that Tesla’s moves to bolster demand, raise immediate cash from depositors and close its dealerships all come a day before it has a large check to write and just weeks after its chief financial officer announced his departure?"

On the bullish side, JMP Securities and Wedbush Securities are both out with positive notes, JMP notes that the dealership savings will make the $35K Model 3 feasible and Wedbush thinks the mass-market Model 3 is a game changer. The firm thinks Tesla will emerge in the second half of the year in a stronger financial position.

Shares of Tesla are down 4.31% in premarket action to $306.10.

