Colony Capital Q4 core FFO includes $29M net investment losses

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) Q4 core FFO of $22.5M, or 4 cents per share, includes net investment losses of $29M primarily related to CLNY OP's share of private equity secondaries market-to-market adjustments and associated tax effect from Colony Credit Real Estate.

Q4 total revenue of $634.2M vs. $720.3M a year ago.

Raised $219M of third-party capital, including amounts related to affiliates, in Q4.

Invested or committed to invest $144M in three Strategic Other Equity and Debt GP co-investments.

Repurchased 6.6M shares of Class A common stock at average price of $4.80 per share during Q4.

Assets under management of $42.7B at Dec. 31, 2018 vs. $43.6B at Sept. 30, 2018.

