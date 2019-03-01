Caesars +3% after striking deal with Carl Icahn

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) announces that it struck a deal with Carl Icahn regarding the company's board.

Under the terms of the agreement, Keith Cozza, Courtney Mather and James Nelson are being appointed to Caesars' board, effective immediately. The agreement also provides the Icahn Group the right to appoint a fourth representative to the board if a new CEO who is acceptable to new directors is not named within 45 days of this agreement.

The Icahn Group will be subject to a standstill provision as part of the agreement.

Icahn statement on Caesars: "I believe the best path forward for Caesars requires a thorough strategic process to sell or merge the company to further develop its already strong regional presence, which will allow Caesars to continue to take advantage of the Caesars Rewards program bringing more and more players into Caesars' Vegas market. I expect this to make Caesars the most powerful competitor in Vegas, the gaming capital of the world. Caesars would be a great opportunity for certain investors who have already expressed interest, and I'm glad the Board will explore these opportunities."

The Icahn Group owns 9.78% of Caesars' outstanding shares.

CZR +2.90% premarket to $8.87.

Source: Press Release