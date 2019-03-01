Concert Pharma's CTP-543 successful in mid-stage alopecia areata study

Preliminary data from a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating Concert Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:CNCE) CTP-543 in patients with moderate-to-severe alopecia areata (AA) showed a treatment effect. Specifically, the study met the primary endpoint of statistically significantly greater hair growth compared to placebo as defined by at least a 50% reduction from baseline in an AA severity scale called SALT. The results will be presented at the American Academy of Dermatology Annual Meeting in Washington, DC.

AA is an autoimmune disorder characterized by patchy or complete hair loss.

Fast Track-tagged CTP-543 is an oral Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor discovered by the company by applying its deuterium chemistry technology to modify ruxolitinib (Incyte's Jakafi).