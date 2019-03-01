Senior Housing Q4 comp cash NOI falls 1.2%

Senior Housing Properties Trust (NYSE:SNH) Q4 normalized FFO of $65.1M, or 27 cents per share, rose from $59.2M, or 25 cents per share, a year ago.
Per-share normalized FFO compares with average analyst estimate of 34 cents.
Q4 total revenue of $285.2M, missing consensus by $2.5M, rose from $278.5M a year ago.
Q4 consolidated same-property cash basis net operating income fell 1.2% Y/Y. By segment:
MOBs rose 1.0% Y/Y.
Triple net leased senior living communities were flat.
Managed senior living communities fell 11.8%.
Senior Housing Properties +0.1% in premarket trading.
Conference call at 10:00 AM ET.
