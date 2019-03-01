Zscaler gains 18% on billings strength

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) pops 17.5% after yesterday's Q2 beats with upside outlooks. Billings were strong at $115M (up 74% Y/Y) versus the $90.4M consensus.

Q3 guidance has revenue from $74M to $75M (consensus: $67.97M) and EPS of $0.01 (consensus: -$0.02).

Upside FY19 sees revenue from $289M to $291M (consensus: $271.94M) and EPS from $0.11 to $0.13 (consensus: -$0.02).

Analyst reactions: Morgan Stanley maintains an Underweight rating and boosts the target from $40 to $43 citing billings growth for the target and the high multiple for the lack of an upgrade.

Goldman Sachs maintains a Neutral rating and moves the PT from $35 to $40 saying the company is "benefitting from having the right technology at the right time."

