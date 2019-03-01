Nutanix -24% on downside forecast

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) plunges 24% after yesterday's Q2 beats were offset by downside Q3 guidance with revenue from $290M to $300M (consensus: $347.56M) and EPS at -$0.60 (consensus: -$0.28).

Q3 billings are expected from $360M to $370M and gross margin from 75% to 76%.

Analyst action: Oppenheimer downgrades Nutanix from Outperform to Perform saying that attempts to do too much and a lack of sales/marketing investments have caught up with the company.

Oppenheimer expects NTNX to lower its long-term targets at the upcoming analyst day event.

Previously: Nutanix beats by $0.02, beats on revenue (Feb. 28)