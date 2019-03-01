Ducommun's +3% on Q4 earnings beats

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) reported Q4 growth of 15.4% Y/Y to $164.2M, reflecting $17M higher revenue in commercial aerospace end-use markets; $8.1M higher revenue in military and space end-use markets and $3.2M lowers revenue in industrial end-use markets.

Electronic Systems revenue $85.26M (+10.5% Y/Y) and Adj. EBITDA margin of 15.4% down by 170 bps .

Structural Systems revenue $78.92M (+21.3% Y/Y) and Adj. EBITDA margin of 12.7% up by 470 bps .

Q4 Gross margin improved by 180 bps to 19.9%; and operating margin recovered by 564 bps to 3.8%.

Adj. EBITDA was $19.38M and margin of 11.8% up by 210 bps .

SG&A expenses were $22.53M (+12.3% Y/Y) and margin declined by 38 bps to 13.7%.

Backlog was $864.4M as of December 31, 2018, compared to $726.5M a year ago.

Company has cash and cash equivalents of $10.26M as of December 31, 2108.

