Pure Storage -5% ofter Q4 misses

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) drops 4.8% after Q4 results that missed EPS and revenue estimates and included in-line guidance.

Q1 expects revenue of $327M to $339M (consensus: $332.47M), non-GAAP gross margin from 65% to 68%, and non-GAAP operating margin from -8.5% to -4.5%.

FY20 outlook has revenue from $1.735B to $1.805B (consensus: $1.76B), non-GAAP gross margin from 65% to 68%, and operating margin from 3% to 7%.

In Q4, Product revenue missed estimates with $340.1M versus the $362.9M consensus. Support revenue came in at $82.1M, above the $80.3M consensus.

Q4 gross margin was 67.6%, a percentage point above consensus, and operating margin was 7.4%, below the expected 10.5%.

