Welltower converts Series I preferred to common stock

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) completes the conversion of all its outstanding Series I cumulative convertible perpetual preferred stock into common stock, eliminating the most expensive legacy component of Welltower's capital stack, CEO Tom DeRosa said.

Each share of the convertible preferred stock was converted into 0.8857 share of common stock. As of Dec. 31, 2018, there were 14,369,965 shares of convertible preferred outstanding.

Implies 12.7M shares of common stock were issued as a result of the conversion.

