More on 51job Q4 results

51job (JOBS -1.4% ) reports Q4 revenue growth of 28.5% Y/Y to RMB1.12B.

Online recruitment services revenues increased 24.4% Y/Y.

Other human resource related revenues increased 34.6% Y/Y.

Average revenue/unique employer increased 34.3% Y/Y.

Gross margin declined 300 bps to 70.3% and operating margin increased 160 bps to 38.4%.

Income from operations increased 34.1% Y/Y to RMB425.5M.

Cash and short-term investments totaled RMB8.8B.

Q1 2019 Outlook: Total revenues of RMB935-975M; Adj. EPS of RMB4.25-4.55; total share-based compensation expense of RMB31-32M.

“For 2019, we will stay focused on executing our high quality growth strategy, emphasizing deeper engagements with employers and capturing opportunities across the entire spectrum of HR needs in China." said Rick Yan, President and CEO.

Previously: 51job beats by $0.18, beats on revenue (Feb. 28 2019)