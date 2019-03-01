Essent Group reports $473.2M reinsurance transaction

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) closes $473.2M of fully collateralized excess loss reinsurance coverage on mortgage policies written by Essent in 2018 from Radnor Re 2019-1 Ltd, a newly formed Bermuda special purpose insurer.

Reinsurance transaction executed by Essent subsidiary Essent Guaranty.

Radnor Re 2019-1, which isn't a subsidiary or affiliate of Essent Group, funded its reinsurance obligations through the issuance of four classes of mortgage insurance-linked notes, with 10-year maturities, to eligible third-party capital markets investors in an unregistered private offering.

