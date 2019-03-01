Autodesk +3% on Q4 beats with billings strength

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) gains 2.8% after yesterday's Q4 beats with revenue up 33% Y/Y. Billings beat estimates with $1.04B versus the $952.2M consensus and ADSK added 418K subscription customers while shedding 166K from maintenance.

Mixed Q1 guidance has upside revenue from $735M to $745M (consensus: $721.14M) and downside EPS from $0.44 to $0.48 (consensus: $0.57).

The FY20 outlook puts revenue from $3.25B to $3.3B (consensus: $3.27B) and EPS from $2.71 to $2.90 (consensus: $3.14).

