Cheniere's Midship pipeline starts construction

Cheniere Energy (NYSEMKT:LNG) says notice to proceed was issued to build the 200-mile Midship natural gas pipeline and related facilities in Oklahoma.

To complete financing for the project, Midship Pipeline Company--which is indirectly and jointly owned by Cheniere and EIG Global Energy Partners--entered into senior secured credit facilities with total commitments of up to about $680M.

The project is expected to be placed in service by the end of the year.

The project received the final notice to proceed from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission in February.

