Alarm.com -6% off record high, Q4 beats

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) drops 6.3% pre-market after a record close yesterday. The company reported Q4 beats with an in-line FY forecast. SaaS and license revenue increased 19% in the quarter to $77.8M.

FY19 outlook has revenue from $440M to $450M (consensus: $438.93M) and EPS from $1.37 to $1.41 (consensus: $1.38).

Analyst reaction: Raymond James reiterates a Strong Buy and raises the PT from $58 to $70 saying the firm's optimism about the expanded ADT relationship seems to be materializing.

Goldman Sachs reiterates its Sell rating and increases the target by a dollar to $43, staying the Street-low PT.

The firm praises Alarm's execution and ongoing smart home security transition, but takes "a more guarded stance on medium-term fundamentals given ongoing changes in the connected home ecosystem."

