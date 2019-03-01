European advisory group backs AstraZeneca's Lynparza in breast cancer

The European Medicines Agency's advisory group CHMP has adopted a positive opinion recommending approval for AstraZeneca's (NYSE:AZN) PARP inhibitor Lynparza (olaparib) for adult patients with BRCA1/2 mutations who have HER2-negative locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer. Unless contraindicated, patients should have been previously treated with an anthracycline and a taxane (both chemo agents) in the (neo)adjuvant or metastatic setting.

Lynparza is currently approved in Europe for ovarian, fallopian tube or primary peritoneal cancer.

A final decision from the European Commission usually takes ~60 days.