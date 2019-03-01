Credit Suisse cools on Camping World

Credit Suisse drops Camping World Holdings (NYSE:CWH) to a Neutral rating from Outperform as it calls some risk to near-term numbers.

"Q4 may have been disrupted by weather, govt. shutdown, among other factors. While CWH should exit 2018 with relatively clean inventory levels, we believe the environment had remained somewhat aggressive given the industry supply overhang. Comparisons are still difficult in 1H and it's not clear where demand will settle out," writes the CS analyst team.

The firm lowers its price target to $18.50.