MasTec +2.5% on Q4 earnings beats; provides 1Q19 and FY19 guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) reported Q4 revenue growth of 20% Y/Y to $1.92B. Segment revenues: Communications $649.3M (-1.9% Y/Y); Oil and Gas $947.1M (+28% Y/Y); Electrical Transmission $99.7M (-1.3% Y/Y); and Power Generation and Industrial $221.7M (+131.7% Y/Y).

Q4 Adj. EBITDA increased by 51.9% Y/Y to $195.8M and margin expanded by 217 bps to 10.2%.

Segment Adj. EBITDA margins: Communications 9.2% down by 200 bps ; Oil and Gas 14.8% up by 860 bps ; Electrical Transmission 5.6% down by 70 bps ; and Power Generation and Industrial 7.3% down by 80 bps .

Company repurchased 2.9M shares in the quarter and total of 7.2M shares for FY18.

Net cash provided by operating activities YTD was $529.95M, compared to $144.09 a year ago; and Free cash flow of $389M.

1Q19 Guidance: Revenue ~$1.4B; GAAP EPS $0.39; Non-GAAP EPS $0.43; and Adj. EBITDA ~$126M or 9% of revenue.

FY19 Guidance: Revenue ~$7.6B; GAAP EPS $4.20; Adj. EPS $4.34; and Adj. EBITDA ~$780M or 10.3% of revenue.

