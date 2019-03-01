European advisory group backs expanded labeling for Gilead's Viread

The European Medicines Agency's advisory group CHMP has adopted a positive opinion recommending revising labeling for Gilead Sciences' (NASDAQ:GILD) Viread (tenofovir disoproxil).

Viread 123 mg, 163 mg and 204 mg: for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in pediatric patients ages 6 to less than 12 years old who weigh 28 kg to less than 35 kg with compensated liver disease and evidence of immune-active disease (i.e., active viral replication and persistently high ALT levels or histological evidence of moderate-to-severe inflammation and/or fibrosis).

Viread 33 mg/g granules: for the treatment of chronic HBV infection in pediatric patients at least two years old for whom a solid dosage form is inappropriate.

A final decision from the European Commission usually takes ~60 days.