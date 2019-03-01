Needham sees 28% upside in comScore

With comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) running higher postmarket last night after it trimmed losses, Needham has reiterated its Buy rating, calling the company a pure-play investment in the media-industry shift toward streaming.

With its big data foundation, comScore is set to measure the niche audiences of the future, Needham suggests, making it a lower-valuation entry than over-the-top rivals like Netflix, Roku or Trade Desk. Customer wins should point the way toward monetization.

Needham raised its price target to $28 from $20, implying 28% upside.

