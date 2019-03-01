Macquarie in talks for Bayer's stake in chemical park operator: Reuters

Macquarie (OTC:MACQF) appears to be the leading bidder for Bayer's (OTCPK:BAYZF) 60% stake in chemical park operator Currenta, which the German drugmaker wants to sell to reduce its debt, Reuters reports, citing people close to the matter.

Talks between Bayer and the Australian bank's Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets are are expected to last for a few more weeks.

If the potential deal falls apart, Bayer may turn to runners-up DWS and KKR (NYSE:KKR), the people said.

Currenta is expected to be valued at more than EUR 2B ($2.3B), including debt, they said.

