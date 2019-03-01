More on Strategic Education Q4 results

Strategic Education (STRA +2.9% ) reports Q4 revenue growth of 103.9% Y/Y to $242.1M.

Adj. operating income margin increased 160 bps to 18.6%.

Strayer University: Revenue +8.5% Y/Y to $127.5M; Student enrollment +8.9% Y/Y to 52,447; New student enrollment +9.2% Y/Y and continuing student enrollment +8.9% Y/Y.

Capella University: Revenue was $111.1M; Student enrollment +2.4% Y/Y to 38,409; New student enrollment +10.6% Y/Y and continuing student enrollment +1% Y/Y.

Cash, equivalents and marketable securities was $386.5M with no debt.

CFO was $46.9M, decrease was primarily due to cash payments of costs related to the merger with Capella Education Company.

Consolidated bad debt expense as a percentage of revenue was 6.1%.

2019 Outlook: Capex ~$40-45M.

