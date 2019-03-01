Core-Mark Holding beat estimates in Q4

Core-Mark Holding (NASDAQ:CORE) reports Non-cigarette sales rose 5.7% in Q4, primarily due to the growing popularity of alternative nicotine delivery products, and strong sales of candy and fresh foods.

Cigarette sales dropped 2%, driven by declines in cigarette consumption.

Gross margin rate improved 17 bps to 5.31%, driven by a shift in sales mix towards higher margin non-cigarette products.

Adjusted EBITDA up 2.4% to $39M.

FY2019 Guidance: Net sales: $16.8 to $17B; Adjusted EBITDA: $176 to $182M; Diluted EPS: 1.09 to $1.19; Diluted EPS (excl. LIFO expense): $1.50 to $1.60; Capex: ~$30M; Tax rate: 25%; Fully diluted shares outstanding: 46M.

