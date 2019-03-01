Virtu Financial closes on $1B ITG deal

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) completes the acquisition of Investment Technology Group in a cash transaction valued at about $1B.

Soon after the closing, Virtu will implement a client information security program with respect to its broker-neutral client offerings, including analytics, workflow technology, and commission management.

As part of the CISP, the company will host client information security forms to provide information, to receive input from clients regarding information security needs, and to discuss best practices and standards.

