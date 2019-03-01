Arch Capital Group names innovation, strategic investment officer

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) makes a few management changes.

Andrew Rippert becomes chief innovation and strategic investment officer; he most recently served as CEO of the Global Mortgage Group for ACGL.

David Gansberg, most recently president and CEO of Arch Mortgage Insurance, succeeds Rippert as CEO of Global Mortgage Group.

Michael Schmeiser, who was chief strategy officer of the Global Mortgage Group, now becomes president and CEO of Arch Mortgage Insurance.

