Montage Resources announces initial 2019 financial and operating outlook

Eclipse Resources (NYSE:ECR) and Blue Ridge Mountain Resources (OTC:BRMR) completed their merger and will commence trading on NYSE as Montage Resources under the ticker (MR) on March 1, 2019

As previously announced, the Company amended and restated its revolving credit facility to expand its borrowing base from $225M to $375M and extending the maturity date to 2024

Additionally, the Company reduced the letters of credit outstanding under its revolving credit facility by almost 50% to ~$13.5M.

Newly formed Montage Resources estimates 2019 net capital expenditures of ~$375M-$400M

Forecasts 2019 net daily production sales volumes of ~500-525 MMcfe/day

Expects cash flow neutrality by the end of 2019 with a year-end 2019 leverage ratio of ~2x

MR will release Q4 and FY 2018 financial and operational results on March 12, 2019 after the market close.

