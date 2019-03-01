Oppenheimer sees more upside on Wayfair

Oppenheimer remains confident on Wayfair (W +0.6% ) following the online retailer's Q4 earnings report.

"We have turned increasingly upbeat toward the ability of senior leadership to devise and implement effectively key strategic initiatives, so as to bolster the company’s competitive positioning," writes the analyst team.

Oppenheimer thinks the development of the Wayfair model is still in the early innings, noting "Wayfair continues to deliver a combination of persistent outsized sales expansion and an increasingly clear path towards profitability."

Shares are rated at Outperform and assigned a price target of $190.