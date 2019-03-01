Endo down 3% on "positive" CCH data

Tomorrow, Endo International plc (ENDP -2.5% ) will be presenting "new data" from two Phase 3 clinical trials, RELEASE-1 and RELEASE-2, evaluating its collagenase clostridium histolyticum (CCH) in women with buttock-area cellulite at the American Academy of Dermatology Annual Meeting in Washington, DC.

The company's confusing way of explaining the results makes it difficult to determine if the studies successfully met the co-primary endpoints of improvements of at least two levels in patient-reported and clinician-reported cellulite severity scales.

It says a "greater percentage" of the 843 total subjects (423 in R-1 and 420 in R-2) who were treated with CCH met the primary of endpoint of response compared to placebo, providing p values, but not the actual proportions.

R-1 apparently met all (8/8) secondary endpoints while R-2 met 7/8.