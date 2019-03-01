Stocks move up amid U.S.-China trade progress

All three major U.S. stock averages open in the green as U.S.-China trade talks advance and U.S. December personal income rose more than expected.
The S&P 500 the Nasdaq, and the Dow are each up 0.8% early in the session.
All 11 S&P 500 industry sectors are rising, with the consumer discretionary (+1.1%) and financials (+0.9%) leading the gains. Real estate (+0.03%) and utilities (+0.1%) turn in the weakest performance.
Some of the biggest moves: Nike (+1.6%), Foot Locker (+8.8%), Citigroup (+2.4%), and Goldman Sachs (+2.1%).
Crude oil is up 0.5% to $57.49 per barrel.
In Europe, the Stoxx Europe 600 Index rises 0.6%.
2-year Treasury price falls, pushing yield up 2 basis points to 2.545% and 10-year Treasury yield increases almost 3 bps to 2.743%.
Dollar Index is essentially flat at 96.21.
