Stocks move up amid U.S.-China trade progress

All three major U.S. stock averages open in the green as U.S.-China trade talks advance and U.S. December personal income rose more than expected.

The S&P 500 the Nasdaq, and the Dow are each up 0.8% early in the session.

All 11 S&P 500 industry sectors are rising, with the consumer discretionary ( +1.1% ) and financials ( +0.9% ) leading the gains. Real estate ( +0.03% ) and utilities ( +0.1% ) turn in the weakest performance.

Some of the biggest moves: Nike ( +1.6% ), Foot Locker ( +8.8% ), Citigroup ( +2.4% ), and Goldman Sachs ( +2.1% ).

Crude oil is up 0.5% to $57.49 per barrel.

In Europe, the Stoxx Europe 600 Index rises 0.6% .

2-year Treasury price falls, pushing yield up 2 basis points to 2.545% and 10-year Treasury yield increases almost 3 bps to 2.743%.

Dollar Index is essentially flat at 96.21.